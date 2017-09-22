Fatal collision on Hwy 3 near Grand Forks

Investigators with Grand Forks RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services attended a fatal collision on Highway 3 near Grand Forks on Thursday morning.

The single vehicle crash happened around 10:40 a.m., 15 kilometres west of Grand Forks.

An eastbound Ford Windstar crossed the centre line and drove into the north ditch.

The Windstar had two occupants.

A 59 year old man was driving with a 56 year old woman, who was the passenger.

The driver was critically injured, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger was also seriously injured, and taken to Boundary Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.