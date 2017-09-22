Hamilton crash sends man to hospital with serious injuries

A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Ancaster.

Police were called to Wilson Street near Harper’s Garden Centre early Friday morning after a vehicle slammed into a hydro pole.

Police tell CHML News the lone occupant of the vehicle is in critical condition.

Vehicle into a hydro pole at Wilson St and Lower Lions Club Rd in Ancaster. Pole and wires down. Driver trapped. @hemsparamedics #HamOnt — DR (@Media371) September 22, 2017

His name and age have not been released.

Police have closed Wilson Street, both ways, between Rousseau and Lower Lions Club Road.

Wilson is expected to be closed until at least 3:00 p.m. Friday.