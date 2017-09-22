Edmonton man’s death confirmed homicide in shooting

Another death in Edmonton has been confirmed to be a homicide, after Edmonton’s Medical Examiner’s Office determined Blayne Joseph Burnstick died from a gunshot wound.

On Sept. 18, officers responded at around 2 p.m. to a home near Commonwealth Stadium, at 111 Avenue and 94 Street, after someone called 911 for “police assistance.” Brunswick’s body was found inside the multi-unit residential building.

Police said the 25-year-old victim didn’t live in the house.

On Sept. 13, the body of 76-year-old Nexhmi “Nick” Nuhi was found inside the same building. Police later confirmed Nuhi died of a gunshot wound.

Edmonton police haven’t announced any arrests in the senior’s death. They also haven’t said if the two deaths are connected.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Burnstick’s homicide and are asking anyone with information to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

Burnstick’s death was Edmonton’s 36th homicide of the year.

There have now been 37 confirmed homicides in Edmonton in 2017.