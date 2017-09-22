Rainfall dampens Saskatchewan harvest

Rain may have dampened the Saskatchewan harvest in the past week, but it has helped to slightly improve topsoil conditions.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday that 75 per cent of the crop is in the bin, well ahead of the five-year average of 58 per cent for this time of year.

Another 16 per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

While some producers have finished their harvest operations, others will need weather conditions to improve in order for crops to dry.

Farmers have reported the overall quality of the crop as good to excellent, but yields vary across the province.

Many producers in southern and central regions are reporting significantly lower yields for canola, soybeans and durum wheat.

The rainfall did help to slightly replenish topsoil conditions although significant amounts of rain is needed for the subsoil to replenish what was lost from the hot and dry weather.

Overall across the province, cropland topsoil moisture is rated 37 per cent short and 42 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated 36 per cent short and 48 per cent very short.