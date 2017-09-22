Suspects wanted for assaulting officer and shoplifting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for two shoplifting suspects. One is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

A call into police sent the officer to the Zehrs Store on Ottawa Street South around 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The officer approached the two suspects in question and they eluded the officer fleeing to a vehicle in the parking lot.

The officer says she approached the two suspects in the parking lot and attempted to arrest a female suspect. The officer says she was attacked from behind by a male suspect. The suspects fled during the struggle.

The officer had to be treated at the hospital for minor injuries from the brawl.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a grey four-door Nissan, a vehicle police believe to be stolen. Police say the vehicle had stolen license plates, bearing the numbers and letters CAA H796.

Anyone with information on who these suspects may be is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police at 519-653-7700 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

by Leanne Wood-Hulme

News Anchor, CJOY