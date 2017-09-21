Guard charged after Bowden Institution inmate escaped in 2015

A guard has been charged after a 19-month investigation into the escape of a Bowden Institution inmate in 2015.

On April 16, 2015 staff members at the Alberta prison discovered Sylvain Martin wasn’t accounted for at the 10:30 p.m. count in the minimum security annex.

READ MORE: RCMP search for escaped Bowden prison inmate

Five months later, on Sept. 2, he was arrested in Drummondville, Que.

During the investigation into Martin’s escape, police said they discovered that the then-50-year-old had developed an “inappropriate financial relationship” with a guard while incarcerated.

RCMP wouldn’t expand on what that relationship was, other than to say it appears a guard assisted the escape financially.

READ MORE: Man who escaped from Alberta jail 5 months ago arrested in Quebec

Peter Edgar, of Red Deer County, is facing two counts of permitting or assisting escape. He is scheduled to be in court Oct. 25.

The 61-year-old is no longer employed by Corrections Canada.