3 arrested after teen student seriously injured in stabbing near Toronto high school

A teenage student has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing at a Toronto high school Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police and EMS said they responded to Central Toronto Academy, near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street, where the injured teen was found in front of the school just before 1 p.m.

A 15-year-old male student at the school was stabbed in the abdomen, in an incident that is believed to have happened at nearby Bickford Park.

“He does have some fairly serious injuries, but they’re not life threatening,” Const. David Hopkinson told AM640.



Police said two more people were transported to hospital. A second victim suffered injuries from a stun gun and from being struck by a metal object, while a third victim was sent to hospital for observation.

The incident prompted a lock down at Central Toronto Academy, which was lifted just before 2 p.m.

Toronto police said around 3:30 p.m. that three suspects had been taken into custody.