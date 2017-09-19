Taylor Swift sued over ‘Shake It Off’ lyrics again

Entertainment
Taylor Swift is reportedly being sued again over the lyrics to Shake It Off, her chart-topping nine-times platinum hit song off her last studio album 1989.

Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler are supposedly suing Swift for copying their 2001 song Playas Gon’ Play by 3LW, according to TMZ.

The 2001 song landed at number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 and features the lyrics: “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.”

Swift’s song features the lyrics: “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play. And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

A representative for Swift told People the lawsuit is nonsense. “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab,” the rep insisted. “The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.”

This is not the first time Swift has been sued over the lyrics for “Shake It Off”. In 2015, singer Jesse Braham — stage name Jesse Graham — demanded a $42 million payout and songwriting credits after alleging the superstar’s hot single ripped off his 2013 song Haters Gone Hate

In that case, a California copyright judge Gail Standish dismissed the lawsuit, stating: “At present, the Court is not saying that Braham can never, ever, ever get his case back in court. But, for now, we have got problems, and the Court is not sure Braham can solve them.”

Swift is currently promoting her upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, which drops Nov. 10 and is supported by singles Look What You Made Me Do and ..Ready for It?.

Global News