An extremely difficult three game road trip for the Montreal Canadiens. In front of the Canadiens, the three best teams in the Metropolitan Division. This after ending a streak of 12 straight games with a point against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Rangers were the easiest of the three, but the Canadiens fell 3-1.

Wilde Horses

In two months, Arber Xhekaj turns 26. He’s a perfect example of the patience required to allow a defender to learn the game. This is his fifth season in the NHL. In the first four, he learned a lot of lessons while trying to process the game fast enough to earn the coach’s trust.

Finally, right now, it’s happening for Arber. He’s slowing the game down. In his mind, he has time. However, time is only available, when a player can combine that fast processor with hands and feet that have sufficient speed as well.

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Arber has that look finally. He has the ability. His statistics show the way. His night was an 82 Corsi. His partnership with Adam Engstrom was an 84 Corsi. On the season, the partnership is the Canadiens best at a 64 per cent Expected Goals share.

Xhekaj is understanding when it’s time to hit, and when it’s time to defend. All this while being an important protector and intimidator. He’s figuring out when to pinch, and when to back off.

If David Reinbacher is feeling impatient, look only at Arber as an example: It takes time to be an NHL defender. When the head coach is nervous about Xhekaj he gets eight minutes of ice. Against the Rangers, he was on for 13:30.

It was a tight, defensive game. Chances were few. The Canadiens opened the scoring when Lane Hutson bought time and space with a couple of spins against Matt Rempe, then threw it at the net where it banked off Phillip Danault’s hip.

Four players had good games: Danault, Xhekaj, Engstrom, and Hutson. That’s it.

Wilde Goats

With Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson both announced to be missing for about three weeks, and Chris Kreider and Ivan Demidov already on the sidelines, it’s a difficult portion of the schedule for the Canadiens. The depth of the Canadiens certainly getting challenged right now.

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Nothing can be done about the chaos that is hockey on the opening goal allowed only halfway through the game. The shot was wide by a lot, but it hit Noah Dobson’s skate as he was checking his man in front of the net.

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Everyone did their job well, but it still counts as a goal against. The most chaos of sports, with the most odd bounces for big results, is hockey. However, that chaos is earned by winning the zone and playing more of the game where good fortune happens.

That’s why Expected Goals, and Corsi, are important statistics. Winning that battle likely means winning the game, because both goals at the halfway mark were mostly luck.

More earned chaos on the third tally for the Rangers. Scott Morrow simply threw it at the net from 55 feet. Nothing on the shot, but it made its way in because a Rangers player, Noah Laba, was parked in front of the net.

The Canadiens might want to decline power plays right now. Not only is the power play 31st in the league out of 32 teams; they’re allowing shorthanded goals as well to change the tenor of the game. Will Cuylle scored on a two-on-one. It was the turning point of the game.

4:22 Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens on top of the division

The Canadiens, on the power play, simply need to get shooting with bodies in front of the net. They’ve been figured out in terms of passing it around the perimeter. It’s not working. The zone has been won, but the shots aren’t dangerous. They’re from the outside, and they’re clear and clean looks for the goalie who is making easy saves.

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Late in the contest, down two goals, the Canadiens had a two-man advantage, and they pulled their goalie. It was for a short time a six-on-three, then later, it was a six-on-four. Montreal didn’t score.

The Canadiens have eight power plays goals this season while allowing three shorthanded goals. A quarter of a season with a differential of plus-five is pathetic.

Wilde Cards

The pleas for the Canadiens to remain patient as they build a long-time perennial winner are getting louder due to the excellence of their prospects. There are two, in particular, who if the Canadiens trade them, the punishment could be severe.

Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky are absolutely on fire. The calls to General Manager Kent Hughs from other GMs to steal these two players must be intense.

Hage had another four point night on the weekend. He is tearing up college hockey for the number one Michigan Wolverines. In 11 games this season, Hage has 26 points. That’s 2.5 points-per-game.

The last player to average as high as that was Paul Kariya for the Maine Black Bears in 1993. Only one player has managed two points-per-game this century and that’s Johnny Gaudreau of Boston College. Gaudreau managed that in his third season of college hockey.

The fact that Hage is accomplishing this remarkable scoring total at Michigan is muted because he is also in his third season. Detractors say that his scoring should be high considering it’s his junior year. This is true, but it’s hard to ignore 26 points in 11 games.

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Zharovsky doesn’t have the point totals of Hage, but he does have a far better highlight reel. Zharovsky has the ability to skate through an entire team, and he’s doing that more often recently. His ability to possess the puck, in the KHL, is stunning. He is fluid, and a thrill to scout.

In watching both Ivan Demidov and Zharkovsky, purely on their highlight reels, Zharovsky is, at least, as great. Zharovsky had similar point totals to Demidov in their first seasons in the KHL. Demidov went on to the NHL before a second season, while Zharovsky is getting more seasoning.

Zharovsky had an outstanding game on Monday with two goals and an assist. It was his first multi-goal game. He now has 22 points in 26 games, and has moved into top-five in scoring in the league.

Zharovsky is expected to come to Montreal this April after his season concludes.

These two players are long-term assets. If the Canadiens trade these two, the returns better be significant.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sportswriter, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.