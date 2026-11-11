3 dead after SUV crashes into people outside Los Angeles metro station

An SUV crashed into people outside a metro station in Los Angeles during rush hour on Tuesday, killing three and critically injuring the driver and at least two others, police said.
The vehicle ended up under a food vendor’s tent after crashing at a busy intersection just before 6 p.m. in the North Hollywood neighbourhood.
“On November 10th, 2026, around 5:55 p.m., a white Toyota Sienna was traveling southbound Lankershim Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard at an unsafe speed when it veered to the right, ran off the road, and collided with a tri-light, hitting several pedestraians and food vendors who were on the sidewalk near the metro station,” the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a news release.
The force of the collision caused the pedestrians and private property to be thrown in different directions, according to the LAPD.
“The Toyota driver remained trapped inside his vehicle until paramedics and police arrived. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced three female victims deceased at the scene,” police added.
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The victims, between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, have not been identified pending notification of their next of kin by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
“Two additional female victims, both Hispanic and between 50 and 55 years old, were transported to a local hospital in critical condition,” police added.
The driver of the Toyota Sienna suffered minor injuries and was determined to be under the influence, according to the LAPD.
The driver, who has been identified as Thor Demianenko, 61, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Demianenko was later arrested for three counts of murder. He is being held on US$6 million bail.
“Drivers are reminded to drive at a safe speed, especially around crowded areas, and not to DRINK AND DRIVE, have a designated driver if you intend to consume an alcoholic beverage,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Drinking and driving combined with speed kills innocent lives and carries serious consequences.
“We don’t know if it was done intentionally, if it was done by accident,” Los Angeles Police Capt. Warner Castillo said during a news conference.
Investigators will go through video of the crash frame by frame, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.
“It will be probably a prolonged but a very deliberate investigation to determine what happened here,” he added.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she is “heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted” by the crash.
“Today, an SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians. Tragically, preliminary reports indicate that three people have lost their lives and others have been injured,” Bass wrote in a post on X.
“First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident,” she added.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
—With files from The Associated Press
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