SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Draisaitl scores twice as Oilers beat Rangers 3-1

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 10:59 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers swept their season series with New York, holding on to defeat the Rangers 3-1 on Monday.

Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (13-3-3), who have won two in a row and also beat New York 4-1 to start the month.

Devon Levi stood on his head in the contest and recorded 28 saves to improve to 8-1-0 in Edmonton’s net.

Jaroslav Chmelar replied with a short-handed goal for the Rangers (10-8-1), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Local band behind new Oilers goal song'
Local band behind new Oilers goal song
Story continues below advertisement

Dylan Garand made 17 stops in goal for New York.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

TAKEAWAYS

Rangers: Mika Zibanejad posted the 36th short-handed point of his career, passing Mikael Backlund for the NHL’s fourth most by a Swedish player. Zibanejad sits third on the Rangers with 16 points this season.

Oilers: McDavid extended his points streak to 19 games (11 goals, 37 assists, 48 points) and became just the fourth player in NHL history with a 19-game season-opening point streak, joining Wayne Gretzky, Dany Heatley and Mats Sundin. Unfortunately, his record-setting season-starting assist streak ended at 18 games.

KEY MOMENT

Up by one and killing a penalty while the Rangers also had their goalie pulled, Draisaitl was able to make a long shot into the empty net to record his league-leading 18th goal of the season, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games and his points streak to six.

KEY STAT

Scoring first has been key for both of these teams this season. Edmonton is now 11-0-2 when getting the game’s first goal. The Rangers came into the game with a 10-1-0 record when scoring first, but are the only team in the league without a win when allowing the first goal, dropping to 0-7-1 when the other team strikes first.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Rangers: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Oilers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices