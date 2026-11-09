Draisaitl scores twice as Oilers beat Rangers 3-1

EDMONTON – Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers swept their season series with New York, holding on to defeat the Rangers 3-1 on Monday.
Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (13-3-3), who have won two in a row and also beat New York 4-1 to start the month.
Devon Levi stood on his head in the contest and recorded 28 saves to improve to 8-1-0 in Edmonton’s net.
Jaroslav Chmelar replied with a short-handed goal for the Rangers (10-8-1), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Dylan Garand made 17 stops in goal for New York.
Get daily National news
TAKEAWAYS
Rangers: Mika Zibanejad posted the 36th short-handed point of his career, passing Mikael Backlund for the NHL’s fourth most by a Swedish player. Zibanejad sits third on the Rangers with 16 points this season.
Oilers: McDavid extended his points streak to 19 games (11 goals, 37 assists, 48 points) and became just the fourth player in NHL history with a 19-game season-opening point streak, joining Wayne Gretzky, Dany Heatley and Mats Sundin. Unfortunately, his record-setting season-starting assist streak ended at 18 games.
KEY MOMENT
Up by one and killing a penalty while the Rangers also had their goalie pulled, Draisaitl was able to make a long shot into the empty net to record his league-leading 18th goal of the season, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games and his points streak to six.
KEY STAT
Scoring first has been key for both of these teams this season. Edmonton is now 11-0-2 when getting the game’s first goal. The Rangers came into the game with a 10-1-0 record when scoring first, but are the only team in the league without a win when allowing the first goal, dropping to 0-7-1 when the other team strikes first.
UP NEXT
Rangers: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
Oilers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.
Write a comment