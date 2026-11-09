Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post says higher U.S., international mail costs will sustain company

By Alyssa Wheeler The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 4:38 pm
1 min read
A Canada Post mailbox is pictured in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
A Canada Post mailbox is pictured in Richmond B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Canada Post spokesperson says the planned increase in the price of stamps is meant to help the Crown corporation become self-sustaining after years of financial losses.

Last week’s federal budget said the price of a single domestic stamp will go from $1.44 to $2 in 2027, with a seven per cent increase in cost each year after.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jon Hamilton, Canada Post’s vice-president of communications, says the price for U.S.-bound and international letter stamps will also go up but the amount has not yet been decided.

He says this move is an attempt to match the prices consumers are paying with the organization’s operating costs and help repay some of the assistance Ottawa has provided to keep Canada Post afloat.

The recent budget is providing another $1.2 billion over seven years to support Canada Post’s move to community mailboxes.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Post’s annual report says the Crown corporation saw $1.57 billion in pre-tax losses in 2025, the highest amount on record.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices