France says Iran caused last month’s cyberattack on supermarket fridges

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France on Monday blamed Iran for last month’s cyberattack on supermarket fridges and summoned the Iranian ambassador, the French Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against French interests.”

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The Oct. 12 attack sent refrigerator temperatures soaring, affecting about 700 of the country’s 10,000 supermarkets.

Paris prosecutors said investigators found that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was behind the large-scale cyberattack.