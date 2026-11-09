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World

France says Iran caused last month’s cyberattack on supermarket fridges

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 9, 2026 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyberattack spoils food in dozens of European supermarkets'
Cyberattack spoils food in dozens of European supermarkets
A hacking attack on European supermarkets spread across the continent on Monday, hitting fridges and freezers from Sweden to Belgium and forcing stores to throw away food in an incident that echoed a similar attack in France last month.
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France on Monday blamed Iran for last month’s cyberattack on supermarket fridges and summoned the Iranian ambassador, the French Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against French interests.”

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The Oct. 12 attack sent refrigerator temperatures soaring, affecting about 700 of the country’s 10,000 supermarkets.

Paris prosecutors said investigators found that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was behind the large-scale cyberattack.

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