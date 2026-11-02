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3 comments

  1. Ben
    November 2, 2026 at 10:11 am

    @Dee Ironside. Respectfully, I think implementing what you’re suggesting would come at a significant cost to productivity and convenience. The value of internet connectivity is easy to illustrate with a real-world example: imagine an on call doctor at home who receives an urgent call to review an MRI of a patient experiencing a stroke. In that situation, having secure, immediate access to medical imaging can make a critical difference. Time is of the essence, and internet connectivity makes that possible without requiring the doctor to be physically at the hospital.
    The answer is more cybersecurity and more guiderails on AI.
    However, I agree with you that some systems don’t need to be hooked up to the internet. In this case, potentially an alarm could be setup to call someone if the temperature falls out of a certain range.

  2. Dee Ironside
    November 2, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Maybe it is time for companies to stop using the the internet for everything and go back to private networks for better security.

  3. Ben
    November 2, 2026 at 9:41 am

    Perhaps aided by AI.

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Supermarket freezers in 4 European countries hit by apparent cyberattack

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 2, 2026 9:13 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyberattacks on fridges in French supermarkets spark food security fears'
Cyberattacks on fridges in French supermarkets spark food security fears
WATCH ABOVE: Cyberattacks on fridges in French supermarkets spark food security fears – Oct 13, 2026
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Supermarkets in Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg and Estonia were hit Monday by problems with freezers and fridges that apparently were caused by cyberattacks, forcing some to dispose of ruined food.

The problems follow a case last month in which attackers remotely took control of refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets and independent stores across France, sending temperatures soaring.

In Sweden, ICA Group supermarket chain spokesperson Gustaf Nilsson told news agency TT that “a limited number” of stores were affected overnight by an incident that affected refrigeration and freezing systems. He declined to give a specific number.

The ICA Kvantum branch in Sjöbo in southern Sweden wrote on its Facebook page that its fridges and freezers had been hacked and set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It said it was working to discard the affected items.

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The Coop chain said that six of its stores in central Sweden had problems with their fridges and freezers, TT reported, though it didn’t immediately have details.

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The Delhaize chain said that an “IT incident” had affected refrigeration systems in several dozen of its stores, mostly in Belgium but also a few in neighboring Luxembourg.

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“In the affected stores, the range of fresh and frozen products is temporarily somewhat limited. Our distribution centers are operating normally, and there has been no disruption to deliveries to our stores,” spokesperson Sarah De Meester said.

The Carrefour supermarket chain in Belgium said a “cyberattack targeting refrigeration installations only had an extremely limited impact,” affecting 15 of its more than 700 stores.

In Estonia, a company that makes the affected technology said that one of its clients had been hit by a cyberattack in which attackers accessed a computer controlling refrigeration and turned up the temperature to 50 degrees Celsius, public broadcaster ERR reported.

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Jann Mutso, the CEO of Kitman Coldtech, declined to say which store’s cooling system had been affected but said that the attack was responded to within minutes and there was no significant damage. The Selver chain said one of its outlets was affected.

The cyberattacks in France appeared to target old systems.

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