Recipe: Chimichurri rojo (red chimichurri)

Send this page to someone via email

Head Chef Lucas Ferreira Parente, Belgard Kitchen

Chimichurri Rojo is a red-pepper take on the classic Argentinian herb sauce. Smoky paprika, roasted red pepper, garlic and fresh herbs are bound with olive oil and a splash of red wine vinegar. It keeps well in the fridge and works on almost anything you would grill or roast.

Makes: about 1 cup (250 ml)

Prep time: about 20 minutes

Equipment: food processor (or a sharp knife), skillet, mixing bowl, airtight jar

Ingredients

Roasted red peppers (jarred), drained and patted dry ½ cup 100 g

Green onions 2 about 25 g

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves and tender stems ¾ cup, lightly packed 25 g

Story continues below advertisement

Fresh cilantro, leaves and tender stems ⅓ cup, lightly packed 12 g

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Garlic, minced 3 medium cloves 15 g

Red wine vinegar 2½ tbsp 37 ml

Extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup 60 ml

Smoked paprika 1 tbsp 7 g

Dried oregano 2 tsp 4 g

Kosher salt 1 tsp, plus more to taste 5 g

Granulated sugar 1 tsp 5 g

Red chili flakes ½ tsp 1 g

Method

1. Char the green onions. Heat a dry skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the whole green onions for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until blackened in spots. You can also do this under the broiler. Let them cool, then chop finely.

2. Prepare the peppers. Pat the roasted red peppers dry with paper towel. Pulse them in a food processor 5 to 6 times until finely chopped but still a little chunky. Or chop them finely by hand.

3. Chop the herbs and garlic. Finely chop the parsley and cilantro, and mince the garlic.

Story continues below advertisement

4. Combine. In a mixing bowl, stir together the peppers, green onions, parsley, cilantro, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, smoked paprika, oregano, salt, sugar and chili flakes until well mixed.

5. Taste and adjust. Add a pinch more salt if needed. The sweetness of jarred peppers varies by brand, so the salt, sugar and vinegar may need a small tweak. For the best flavour, let the sauce rest for 30 minutes before serving.

Storage

Transfer to an airtight jar and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Stir well before using, since the oil can separate. If the oil firms up in the fridge, let the jar sit at room temperature for a few minutes.

Ways to Serve

Spoon it over grilled steak, chicken or fish, roasted vegetables or potatoes, or fried eggs. It also works as a sandwich spread or a dip for crusty bread.

Cook’s Notes

If you use Diamond Crystal kosher salt, use about 1¾ tsp instead of 1 tsp, as it is less dense than other brands. Start with less and taste as you go