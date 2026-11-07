Newhook, Fowler lead Canadiens over Maple Leafs

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TORONTO – Alex Newhook scored twice in the first period and Jacob Fowler made 26 saves as the Montreal Canadiens topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday.

Chris Kreider and Zachary Bolduc had the other goals for Montreal (11-3-3), which has won seven of its last eight games.

William Nylander and Gavin McKenna replied for Toronto (8-8-2). Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two straight and four of five in regulation.

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first when Newhook’s pass in front of Bobrovsky pinballed into Toronto’s net after a giveaway by McKenna — the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NHL draft — started the sequence.

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Montreal doubled its lead at 13:06 when Newhook tipped home Kaiden Guhle’s point shot.

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The Canadiens made it 3-0 on a breakaway at 12:57 when Kreider intercepted a McKenna pass at Montreal’s blue line and beat Bobrovsky past his blocker. Toronto’s rookie winger was benched for the rest of the period.

Nylander blasted a one-timer on a power play at 6:19 of the third to get the Maple Leafs on the board before McKenna popped a loose puck home 55 seconds later, but Bolduc responded on a man advantage to make it 4-2 at 12:15.

Toronto got a late chance when Canadiens Juraj Slafkovsky was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking with 3:33 left in regulation, but Fowler and Montreal’s penalty killers held the fort.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Despite plenty of firepower, the club entered with the NHL’s 30th-ranked power play at a paltry 14 per cent success rate before connecting when Bolduc fired past Bobrovsky in the third.

Maple Leafs: Veteran defenceman Morgan Rielly didn’t return after the first period with a lower-body injury. John Tavares returned to the lineup after missing the last nine games with a lower-body injury.

KEY MOMENT

Toronto started its initial push in the second down 2-0, including a long shift in the offensive zone, but Montreal survived before Kreider stretched his team’s advantage to three.

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KEY STAT

Signed to a big-money deal in free agency, Bobrovsky has allowed three goals or more in 10 of 11 starts.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026.