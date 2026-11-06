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6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 6, 2026 at 3:58 pm

    Because the legal team are telling her how weak her case is and how unlikely a court will be to decide in favour of 1 contract over all of a corporations responsibilities to shareholders (international regulations), employees worldwide, and the precedent it would set if a government could force a business to forego any concept of fiduciary duty.

    Does the Minister want her poorly written legislation to be public information disclosed by legal requirement?

    All of this is doubtful and why she has used only the weakest tools at her disposal.

  2. Ben
    November 6, 2026 at 3:56 pm

    Joly is amazing. She is all talk and no action like all other Liberals. I love to hear her make threats but then never follow up.

  3. Les
    November 6, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    For the past 11 years, all the LPC does is point fingers and fail to solve problems they caused!!!

  4. KKK
    November 6, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    Blah, Blah, Blah. Close your mouth before someone shoves the wrong thing in there! Thought you were “Tough”last week & taking them to court!!! Do your’e research first!! Trumps Baby!! Ha!

  5. Anonymous
    November 6, 2026 at 3:28 pm

    Here she goes again Joly issuing threat of action the main problem with this one is the Competition Bureau loves allowing companies to hold monopolies in Canada just look at the telecommunications and Airlines as prime examples. Joly has threatened legal action for months and has done nothing. What a paper tiger Joly is.

  6. Mike the Lawyer
    November 6, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    lol. So Joly has nothing and afraid to go to Court as the Carney Govt would lose against Stelco.

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Canada

Joly seeks Competition Bureau probe of Stelco as more layoffs loom

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 3:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Stelco jobs dispute continues despite federal government deadline'
Stelco jobs dispute continues despite federal government deadline
WATCH ABOVE: Stelco jobs dispute continues despite federal government deadline
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With the deadline for Cleveland-Cliffs layoffs at Stelco fast approaching, Industry Minister Melanie Joly is asking the commissioner of the Competition Bureau to investigate whether the company’s U.S.-based owner is breaking Canadian competition law.

The federal government is asking the competition commissioner to “thoroughly examine whether Cleveland-Cliffs’ conduct in the Canadian marketplace warrants enforcement action under the Competition Act,” Joly said in a statement Friday.

In her letter to the commissioner, Joly said she cited remarks by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, who said he “bought Stelco because I could not afford anymore having Stelco flooding the market here in the United States to the determinant of my own company.”

Ottawa has issued several warnings to the steel company, which has already started issuing layoff notices to employees at its Hamilton, Ont., steel plant.

In a letter dated Oct. 29 obtained by Global News and addressed to Stelco’s president, Paul Simon, Joly said she expects a “concrete and credible plan for re-engagement with these workers.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Federal Industry Minister demands laid-off Stelco workers be recalled – immediately'
Business Matters: Federal Industry Minister demands laid-off Stelco workers be recalled – immediately

Stelco began issuing layoff notices to about 500 employees at the beginning of October following an announcement of its plans to pull back on operations at its Hamilton plant.

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The company has said some of the employees laid off in Hamilton will be offered jobs at their Lake Erie facility but the union representing Stelco workers told Global News only 40 jobs have been offered to the impacted employees.

In a letter sent last month, Joly warned Stelco that if they do not reverse the layoffs within 15 days, the federal government will start legal action against the company that could ultimately lead to the parent company Cleveland-Cliffs being forced to divest of the Canadian steel firm.

Cleveland-Cliffs has maintained its position that one of the reasons for the layoffs is the 50 per cent tariff on aluminum and steel imposed by the U.S., which the company’s leadership has publicly supported.

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Click to play video: 'Carney says failing to honour Stelco commitments would be a ‘mistake’'
Carney says failing to honour Stelco commitments would be a ‘mistake’

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month that Cleveland-Cliffs would be making a “mistake” by not respecting its obligations and commitments.

The comments came at an event in Ottawa when Carney was asked by a reporter if, given what has transpired in recent weeks, the federal government felt it was a mistake to allow Cleveland-Cliffs to acquire Stelco in 2024.

“The mistake here would be Cleveland-Cliffs not respecting the obligations, the commitments that they made in the acquisition,” Carney said in response.

–with files from Global’s Rachel Morgan and Ari Rabinovitch

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