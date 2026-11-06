Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. David Best
    November 6, 2026 at 6:14 pm

    Only “Foreign Buyers” can afford to buy old housing or new housing in BC. Specially Vancouver. Not Canadians.

  2. Anonymous
    November 6, 2026 at 5:25 pm

    No exemptions. Make the ban stronger.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Relaxing foreign buyer ban would benefit B.C. housing market, expert says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 4:57 pm
2 min read
A new home is shown under construction in North Vancouver, B.C., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A new home is shown under construction in North Vancouver, B.C., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward. JOH/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s 2026 budget, announced Thursday, proposes extending the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act to Jan. 1, 2029.

However, it would exempt new residential properties.

The current ban is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2027, but this proposal would extend it by two years, except when it comes to new builds.

Community planner and real estate consultant Michael Geller says the extension would benefit B.C.

“It’s something the development industry has been asking for because while the foreign buyers are not a significant segment of the market, in the past they were an important segment,” Geller said.

“And our housing markets are so weak right now; any benefit would be greatly appreciated.”

Click to play video: 'Canada extends foreign home buyer ban for 2 more years'
Canada extends foreign home buyer ban for 2 more years

The foreign homebuyers ban was launched on Jan. 1, 2023, when the Bank of Canada was aggressively raising interest rates and as other global economic factors weighed on homebuyers.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Statistics Canada, non-residents made up a very small fraction of property owners in major markets like Ontario and B.C. in recent years.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Prior to the ban, non-residents in B.C. owned about 4.5 per cent of all properties in 2021, just over four per cent in 2022 and 2023, and 3.8 per cent in 2024.

Geller said that even if the ban is extended, B.C. still has a provincial sales tax of 20 per cent on foreign home buyers.

“So even if this federal ban is removed, a lot of foreign buyers are still going to be deterred by that 20 per cent tax, especially those who might be interested in buying a home to live in as a second home in British Columbia, because in addition to that tax, they would also have to pay the provincial speculation and vacancy tax,” he said.

“And if they’re in Vancouver, there’d be an additional empty home tax. And it’s these taxes which have created so much harm for the industry.”

The new BC Conservative government did not mention the foreign buyers tax or the speculation vacancy tax during the recent provincial election campaign.

Geller said if B.C. removed or modified the taxes, it would be a significant benefit.

“The more we could actually remove some of these taxes, if only for say two year period, I really believe that would spur a lot of new development and we need it,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

-with files from Ariel Rabinovitch

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices