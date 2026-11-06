Crossing guard hit in Richmond Hill crash following string of pedestrian collisions

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York Regional Police confirm a crossing guard was one of four pedestrians, including two children, struck by an SUV in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto, on Thursday afternoon.

Officers first responded to reports of multiple pedestrians struck near Major Mackenzie Drive East and Essex Avenue at around 3:15 p.m., where they found two women and two children injured.

They say a 61-year-old Richmond Hill woman was working as a crossing guard at the time of the collision.

Police say she was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

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They say a 36-year-old woman, also from Richmond Hill, and two children, ages seven and one, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene and was co-operating with investigators.

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They say there is no indication this was an intentional act of violence.

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the investigators.

The City of Toronto has issued several warnings and an educational campaign around daylight saving time and the risks of reduced visibility for road users after the clocks rolled back by an hour on Nov. 1.

The city says pedestrian collisions increase by more than 30 per cent from November to March during the evening commute.

Several police agencies across Ontario, including Toronto, York and Peel police, have launched similar campaigns.

There have been several pedestrian collisions across the Greater Toronto Area this week, including a 20-year-old woman who was fatally struck in Newmarket on Wednesday and a man in his 70s who was struck in Toronto’s east end early Thursday morning.