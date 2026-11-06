‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor Kimmarie Johnson dead at 50

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Actor and model Kimmarie Johnson, known for her appearances in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where’s My Car, has died at the age of 50.

Johnson died on Nov. 4, after she experienced a “heart event” at her Los Angeles home, her niece Rhonda Scott told People and ABC News in a statement on Thursday.

The actor was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and diagnosed with a “heart aneurysm condition,” according to Scott.

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“She radiated a light so strong and bright,” Scott said. “People who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy. We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever.”

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Johnson’s official cause of death has not been confirmed.

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An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The organization notes that aneurysms form when there’s a weak area in the artery wall and an untreated aneurysm can burst open, leading to internal bleeding.

Johnson was featured in a 1998 episode of Beverley Hills, 90210, where she played the character of Judy, according to her IMDb.

She also appeared in projects including Dude, Where’s My Car?, Shadow Fury, Wanda at Large, Legacy and The Summer of Massacre.

Before her acting career, she competed in the 1992 Miss Pennsylvania USA pageant, which she won.

She went on to compete in the 1993 Miss USA beauty pageant, where she finished in the top five.