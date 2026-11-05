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Sports

Oilers fall 5-4 to Ducks to lose second straight

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 10:58 pm
2 min read
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EDMONTON – Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke each had two goals and an assist as the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Cutter Gauthier also scored for the Ducks (8-7-1) who have won three straight.

Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves to earn the win in the Anaheim net,

Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid, Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl responded with the goals for the Oilers (11-3-3) who have lost two in a row.

Fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins made 16 saves for Edmonton, with Tristan Jarry out due to illness and both Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen injured. The Oilers became the first team in the NHL to dress a full-time emergency backup goalie, as Brett Epp sat on the bench.

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Ducks: Gauthier, who came into the game with back-to-back hat tricks, extended his incredible goal-scoring streak to four games. He has nine goals, including seven on the power play during the stretch.

Oilers: McDavid, who was rattled early in the game when Ducks defender Drew Helleson took him hard into the post, returned with a goal and three assists to extend his points and assist streaks to 17 games this season and give him an NHL-best 44 points. He tied for the fourth longest points streak to start a season in league history.

Key moment

Anaheim regained the lead 6:15 into the second period at four-on-four as Mintyukov pounced on a rebound and scored his second of the game and of the season.

Key stat

The Ducks power play had been unreal of late, jumping from 23.8 per cent in October to first in the NHL coming into the contest at 38 per cent. In their three previous games, they had scored on 10 of their last 12 chances. However, they went 2-for-7 against Edmonton.

Up next

Ducks: Visit the Flames in Calgary on Friday.

Oilers: Continue their homestand against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

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