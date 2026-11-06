Toronto woman’s ex-boyfriend charged with assaulting her before she was killed

Send this page to someone via email

The ex-boyfriend of a 47-year-old woman stabbed to death on Saturday was recently charged with assaulting and threatening her, according to court documents obtained by Global News.

The woman, Gregoria Alilio, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West. Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday and found a man alongside Alilio, also with stab wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s believed the man is responsible for killing Alilio, police said. While police confirmed Alilio’s identity, they would not identify the man, noting he is dead and will not face criminal charges.

Multiple sources tell Global News that the deceased male is Alilio’s ex-boyfriend Reydel Del Rosario.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The court documents show that on Sept. 1, Del Rosario, 57, was charged with two counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and theft not exceeding $5,000. It indicates police were investigating the incident as intimate partner violence.

Story continues below advertisement

The charge details allege that Del Rosario assaulted Alilio multiple times, including with a kitchen knife. It also states that he allegedly uttered death threats towards her and stole her phone.

Bail documents obtained by Global News show Del Rosario was released on his own recognizance with a condition he not have any contact with Alilio.

The Ontario Superior Court also ordered him to not posses any kind of weapon, including knives outside of his home or workplace.

Edelyn Cabrera, Alilio’s niece, told Global News that her aunt was relied upon by family in the Philippines. “Especially her mother, she supports her mother’s medication and her daily living,” she said.

Friends of Alilio in Toronto informed the family that she had been killed. They were aware her ex-boyfriend had been charged with assaulting her, said Cabrera. “My aunt called the police after she was threatened by (him),” she said.

Alilio had been in Canada over a decade, she said. Facebook photos show she became a Canadian citizen in 2022.