Carney says Canada is ‘confident,’ focus not changing after U.S. midterms

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is a “confident country” and is focused on the same issues as before the U.S. midterms, when asked by reporters about how the results impact his approach to dealing with the U.S.

“We’re focused on affordability, and we’re focused on opportunity. We’re focused on sovereignty for Canada, more independence so we can live our lives as we choose and make our own decisions,” Carney told reporters.

“So yes, it’s important what happens in the U.S. and things will evolve, but we’re focused here. We’re focused on the same issues as we were at the start of the week, as we will focus on next week. It’s a confident country moving forward, and I think that’s the core message. Yes, we’re a great partner for many countries around the world, including the United States.”

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Canadian politicians were quick to speak following the Democrats sweeping win of both the House of Representatives and the Senate earlier this week.

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Tensions have simmered between Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump after trade talks came to a crashing halt in August. Since, the two countries have been deadlocked in a trade war launched by Trump that is hurting businesses and consumers on both sides of the border.

Carney had said Tuesday that “more intense” trade negotiations with the U.S. were resuming following a phone call with Trump over the weekend.

With escalating trade tensions through the year, Canada has made it a priority to secure trade deals and closer ties with other countries, and that his vision for a closer relationship with the European Union reflects a “dangerous and divided” world, where trade has been “weaponized.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday that “the results yesterday demonstrate that Americans hate tariffs. A tariff on Canada is a tax on Americans,” he said, urging the prime minister to use his “immense leverage” to get a good deal with the U.S.

Speaking Thursday, ministers in Carney’s cabinet said Canada will continue to engage with representatives in the U.S.

“Controlling the things we can control, that’s the way to go,” Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said.