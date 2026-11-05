Police search for 3rd suspect in Mississauga arsons that sent 18 to hospital

Peel Police said Thursday that two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted in connection with two arsons at a Mississauga apartment building, an incident that sent 18 residents to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fires, which happened overnight from Sept. 20 to Sept 21, also resulted in injuries to a police officer and a firefighter. Police said the fires were deliberately set in a third-floor hallway of an apartment building in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Southdown Road.

Investigators said they believe the occupants of one unit in the building were “deliberately targeted” in both fires. No significant injuries were reported, but the second fire resulted in a large evacuation and about $1 million in damage, police said.

hree suspects have been identified. Joshua Pedersen, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested in Hamilton on Oct. 15 and charged with two counts of arson — disregard for human life , two counts of mischief over $5,000 , break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence , and possession of break-in instruments .

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Police also arrested Morgan Murphy, 27, of Burlington on Oct. 26 and charged them with two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and two counts of arson — disregard for human life .

Police are looking for a third suspect, identified as Madison Varga, 30, of no fixed address.

Anyone with information on Varga’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.