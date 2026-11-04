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Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Brad Lambert clears waivers & loaned to Manitoba Moose

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 7:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Brad Lambert (93) and Anaheim Ducks' Judd Caulfield (28) collide during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Brad Lambert (93) and Anaheim Ducks' Judd Caulfield (28) collide during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
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Winnipeg Jets players had the day off after their miracle victory in Montreal, but the club made a couple of moves.

Jets forward Brad Lambert was not claimed by another NHL team and cleared waivers before being loaned to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

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The 22-year-old was a healthy scratch the past three games. He had just one assist in 11 games this season. Lambert spent the bulk of his time with the Moose the previous three seasons, while also appearing in 31 NHL games with the Jets.

After getting injured in the rookie tournament, defenceman Garrett Brown is now healthy again and is also headed to the farm to join the Moose after being reassigned.

The Moose are at home to the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies on Friday, while the Jets host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday to start a three-game homestand.

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