Winnipeg Blue Bombers tackle Jarell Broxton named CFL’s top offensive lineman

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Jarell Broxton of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the CFL’s top offensive lineman Wednesday.

Broxton becomes the seventh Blue Bomber to win the award.

Broxton started 17 regular-season games for a Winnipeg offensive line that paved the way for CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (1,493 yards). He was ranked second among league offensive tackles with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 75.2 (minimum of 100 snaps).

Teammate Stanley Bryant — a four-time winner of the award — broke the news of Broxton’s accomplishment during a team meeting.

Broxton finished atop the voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada with 95 points. Montreal’s Nick Callender (70) and Pier-Olivier Lestage (45) were second and third, respectively. Bryant was fifth in voting.

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The six-foot-five, 331-pound Broxton is completing his first campaign with Winnipeg. He signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent following five seasons with the B.C. Lions.

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Broxton, 33, was regarded as the top offensive lineman in the CFL’s 2026 free-agent class and signed a two-year deal with Winnipeg. In 2025, he was part of a B.C. offensive front unit that allowed the fewest sacks and anchored an offence that averaged a CFL-record 8.04 yards per play.

Broxton earned All-CFL and West Division All-CFL honours after posting a league-best PFF grade of 81.2 in pass protection. Previously, he was the Lions’ nominee for top lineman three straight years (2023-25).

Broxton had initially signed with Winnipeg in February 2020 but did not play as the CFL cancelled that season due to the global pandemic. He joined the Lions in 2021 and suited up for 51 games over his five years with the team, all of them starts.

Broxton began his collegiate career at Lackawanna College (2011-13). He transferred to Baylor University (2014-15), where he started 21-of-26 games for the Bears at right guard.

After not being taken in the 2015 NFL draft, Broxton signed with the Baltimore Ravens and spent two seasons there before being a member of the Arena Football League’s Baltimore Brigade in 2019.