Quebec to launch diplomatic offensive in U.S. after midterms, premier says

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Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his government will launch a diplomatic offensive south of the border following the U.S. midterm elections.

St-Pierre Plamondon believes there’s a better chance to find ways to resolve the trade war after an election in which the Democrats regained control of Congress.

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He believes Canada and Quebec will have an easier time finding allies to ease tensions after a result that’s widely viewed as a rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies.

Democrats flipped long-held Republican Senate seats in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, while holding on to battleground seats in Georgia and Michigan.

The trade war with Canada became a ballot box issue in close contests in Maine and Michigan, where Democrats defeated their Republican rivals.

Quebec is one of the provinces most affected by U.S. tariffs, which target softwood lumber, aluminum, and various manufactured goods.