SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec to launch diplomatic offensive in U.S. after midterms, premier says

By Patrice Bergeron The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2026 11:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2026 U.S. midterms: Democrats retake House and Senate as voters deliver stunning rebuke of Trump, GOP'
2026 U.S. midterms: Democrats retake House and Senate as voters deliver stunning rebuke of Trump, GOP
WATCH: 2026 U.S. midterms: Democrats retake House and Senate as voters deliver stunning rebuke of Trump, GOP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his government will launch a diplomatic offensive south of the border following the U.S. midterm elections.

St-Pierre Plamondon believes there’s a better chance to find ways to resolve the trade war after an election in which the Democrats regained control of Congress.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He believes Canada and Quebec will have an easier time finding allies to ease tensions after a result that’s widely viewed as a rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies.

Democrats flipped long-held Republican Senate seats in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, while holding on to battleground seats in Georgia and Michigan.

The trade war with Canada became a ballot box issue in close contests in Maine and Michigan, where Democrats defeated their Republican rivals.

Quebec is one of the provinces most affected by U.S. tariffs, which target softwood lumber, aluminum, and various manufactured goods.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices