Ducks hold off Canucks for 5-4 victory

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VANCOUVER – Cutter Gauthier scored a hat trick for the second game in a row and the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Mikael Granlund added a goal and two assists for the Ducks (7-7-1), while Leo Carlsson put away a short-handed tally and Beckett Sennecke contributed four helpers.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced in the Anaheim net.

The Ducks came into the game with the league’s second-best power play (34 per cent) behind only the Utah Mammoth (34.6 per cent) and went 3-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Canucks (3-13-1) got two goals from Jake DeBrusk, and one each from Liam Ohgren and Linus Karlsson. Star centre Elias Pettersson notched a pair of assists.

Vancouver goalie Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves in his first start since Oct. 22.

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The Canucks pushed to tie the game in the third period, rallying from a 5-2 deficit similar to the one they faced when they beat the Ducks 6-5 in overtime on Oct. 27.

This time, though, Vancouver couldn’t complete the comeback.

Granlund opened the scoring on Tuesday with a power-play tally just over four minutes into the first period, sending a shot through Lankinen’s pads from the middle of the slot on Anaheim’s first shot of the game.

Vancouver replied on a man advantage two minutes later. Marco Rossi fed Ohgren a pass just above the crease and the Swedish winger hammered a shot in to level the score at 1-1.

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The Ducks took a 2-1 lead into the intermission when Gauthier fired a shot in on his team’s second power play of the night at the 17:07 mark of the first.

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Anaheim’s penalty kill got to work early in the second with Carlsson getting loose for a short-handed 2-on-1. He ripped a shot in past Lankinen for his fifth goal of the season, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Karlsson brought the Canucks back within a goal just over eight minutes into the middle frame, taking a puck from Drew O’Connor, pulling it across his body and firing a sharp-angle in over Brossoit.

Anaheim’s power play got back to work before the end of the period and Gauthier buried his second of the night to give the Ducks a 4-2 lead. He now leads league in power-play goals with eight.

Gauthier added another goal — this time at even strength — at the 4:11 mark of the third period to complete his hat trick.

He also scored three in Anaheim’s 6-3 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, and is the first player in Ducks history to register back-to-back three-goal games.

The 22-year-old American has eight goals in his last three games after going the previous nine without finding the back of the net.

Gauthier was in the penalty box midway through the third when DeBrusk scored his fourth of the season to put the score at 5-3.

DeBrusk breathed new life into Rogers arena with just over 10 minutes left on the game clock, blasting a point shot in to cut Vancouver’s deficit to a single goal.

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The Canucks pulled Lankinen with a minute and 43 seconds left in the third but couldn’t get another puck past Brossoit to knot the score.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Defenceman Tom Willander was a late scratch after picking up a lower-body injury in the morning skate. Guillaume Brisebois slotted into Vancouver’s lineup and Zeev Buium moved over to the right-hand side in relief.

Ducks: Left-winger Nico Myatovic got his NHL debut with friends and family in the stands. The 21-year-old forward from Prince George, B.C., was called up from the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls on Monday and logged 10:34 in ice time over his first outing with the Ducks.

KEY MOMENT

Ohgren snuck up behind Jackson LaCombe in Anaheim territory late in the first period, picked the puck off his stick and put it in past Brossoit. The on-ice official immediately disallowed the goal and sent Ohgren to the box for holding, and Gauthier scored eight seconds into the ensuing power play.

KEY STAT

Anaheim has 10 power-play goals on 12 chances over its last three games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

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Canucks: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.