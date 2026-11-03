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Consumer

Toys ‘R’ Us Canada to open in 300 Staples stores

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2026 2:59 pm
1 min read
A permanently closed Toys 'R' Us store in Toronto, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. View image in full screen
A permanently closed Toys 'R' Us store in Toronto, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
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The new owner of Toys “R” Us Canada will revive the brand by opening dedicated shopping areas within Staples Canada stores.

The office supplies retailer says it has reached a deal with Next Century Ipco Can ULC to bring Toys “R” Us and new Parties “R” Us departments to Staples locations.

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The partnership will start with a pilot launching on Nov. 14 at a Staples in Richmond Hill, Ont.

By the end of 2027, the companies hope they will have opened Toys “R” Us and Parties “R” Us locations at roughly 300 Staples stores.

Next Century bought 150 of Toys “R” Us Canada’s trademarks earlier this year, when the retailer run by Ancaster, Ont.-based entrepreneur Doug Putman filed for creditor protection.

Next Century is an affiliate of Ad Populum, a U.S. firm that owns Party City, manages several toy companies, and is involved with Graceland, the Elvis Presley attraction in Tennessee.

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