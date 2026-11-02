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Winnipeg police add to reports of sharp metal found in Halloween candy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2026 7:31 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say a metal pin was found embedded inside a Twix bar.
Winnipeg police say a metal pin was found embedded inside a Twix bar.
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Winnipeg police are encouraging parents and guardians to check their children’s Halloween candy after receiving reports of metal objects embedded inside.

Police say they’ve had two reports of straight pins found in mini chocolate bars, one in Winnipeg’s southeast, on High Ridge Road in Royalwood, and another in the northwest, on Sinclair Street in Garden City.

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The reports add to other cases in Canada, including in Ontario and Quebec.

Quebec provincial police say they heard of sharp metal objects found in candy in Drummondville, northeast of Montreal, as well as in St-Marcel, east of Quebec City.

Durham police in Ontario say they’re investigating after sewing needles were found in candy in Oshawa.

Winnipeg police say anyone who makes a similar discovery should report it to the service’s non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.

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