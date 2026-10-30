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Sports

Leafs’ Tanev eyes return against Canucks

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2026 5:07 pm
1 min read
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VANCOUVER – Chris Tanev appears poised to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a boost against his former team.

The 36-year-old defenceman practised alongside Morgan Rielly on Friday in Vancouver as Toronto prepared to face the Canucks on Saturday.

“All signs are pointing that way for sure,” Tanev said of his potential return.

Tanev has been sidelined since suffering an upper-body injury in Toronto’s 6-3 road win over the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 10. He took five shifts in the first period before leaving that game.

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“Feel good … did the treatment that was recommended to me and (I’m) ready to rumble tomorrow, hopefully,” he said.

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Tanev did not disclose the nature of the injury but said it was unrelated to the spine and groin injuries and concussion that limited him to 11 games last season. He underwent season-ending core muscle surgery in March.

The shutdown blueliner, whose status was upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day earlier this week, has one assist in six games this season.

Tanev, who began his NHL career in Vancouver, has 36 goals and 175 assists and is plus-162 in 884 career games with the Canucks, Calgary, Dallas and Toronto.

The Maple Leafs remain without top-six forwards John Tavares and Kirill Marchenko, who are both out week-to-week with lower-body injuries.

The 26-year-old Marchenko was hurt in Monday’s 5-2 loss in Calgary after being bumped by Flames winger Yegor Sharangovich. He fell awkwardly and appeared to favour his left knee as he returned to the bench.

Tavares, 36, has been sidelined since Oct. 15. General manager John Chayka said earlier this week that the centre had resumed skating in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.

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