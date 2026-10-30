Maas, Kilam, Pierce named coach of year finalists

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Edmonton’s Mark Kilam, Montreal’s Jason Maas and B.C.’s Buck Pierce are finalists for the CFL’s Coach of the Year, the league announced Friday.

Kilam guided the Elks to a 13-5 record and first place in the West after finishing last in the division standings last season, his first at the helm.

Story continues below advertisement

Maas is a finalist for the third consecutive season, having won the award in 2024. He led Montreal to first place in the East Division with a league-best 14-4 record, including 9-0 at home.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pierce helped the Lions secure second place in the West, posting a 10-8 record in his second season in charge.

The Football Reporters of Canada voted to determine the finalists.

The winner will be announced during the CFL Combine in Calgary, March 11 to 13. Corey Mace of the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the award last year.

The CFL playoffs begin Saturday as the Toronto Argonauts host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East semifinal, before the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit B.C. in the West semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.