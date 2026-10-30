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Sports

Maas, Kilam, Pierce named coach of year finalists

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2026 1:26 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam watches the play against the Toronto Argonauts during first-half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam watches the play against the Toronto Argonauts during first-half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. CKM
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TORONTO – Edmonton’s Mark Kilam, Montreal’s Jason Maas and B.C.’s Buck Pierce are finalists for the CFL’s Coach of the Year, the league announced Friday.

Kilam guided the Elks to a 13-5 record and first place in the West after finishing last in the division standings last season, his first at the helm.

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Maas is a finalist for the third consecutive season, having won the award in 2024. He led Montreal to first place in the East Division with a league-best 14-4 record, including 9-0 at home.

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Pierce helped the Lions secure second place in the West, posting a 10-8 record in his second season in charge.

The Football Reporters of Canada voted to determine the finalists.

The winner will be announced during the CFL Combine in Calgary, March 11 to 13. Corey Mace of the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the award last year.

The CFL playoffs begin Saturday as the Toronto Argonauts host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East semifinal, before the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit B.C. in the West semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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