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Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers returner Trey Vaval named CFL’s top special-teams player for 2nd time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2026 6:02 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Trey Vaval (23) returns a punt against the Calgary Stampeders during first half CFL football action in Winnipeg on Friday, July 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Trey Vaval (23) returns a punt against the Calgary Stampeders during first half CFL football action in Winnipeg on Friday, July 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
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A historic first for Trey Vaval.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ electrifying kick returner was named the CFL’s top special-teams player for a second straight season Thursday.

Vaval became the first player in league history to capture the honour in two straight years.

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The 26-year-old from Blue Springs, Mo., led the league with 2,868 total kick return yards, averaging 13.8 yards per punt return and 24.2 yards per kickoff return.

He had two touchdowns — an 88-yard kickoff return and a 129-yard missed field goal return.

Vaval was also the CFL’s top rookie in 2025.

Vaval earned 133 votes from the Football Reporters of Canada, ahead of Edmonton kicker Vincent Blanchard (94) and Calgary returner Tyreik McAllister (77).

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