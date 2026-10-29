Winnipeg Blue Bombers returner Trey Vaval named CFL’s top special-teams player for 2nd time

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A historic first for Trey Vaval.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ electrifying kick returner was named the CFL’s top special-teams player for a second straight season Thursday.

Vaval became the first player in league history to capture the honour in two straight years.

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The 26-year-old from Blue Springs, Mo., led the league with 2,868 total kick return yards, averaging 13.8 yards per punt return and 24.2 yards per kickoff return.

He had two touchdowns — an 88-yard kickoff return and a 129-yard missed field goal return.

Vaval was also the CFL’s top rookie in 2025.

Vaval earned 133 votes from the Football Reporters of Canada, ahead of Edmonton kicker Vincent Blanchard (94) and Calgary returner Tyreik McAllister (77).