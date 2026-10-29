Former MN-S CEO sues for wrongful termination and breach of contract

Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) and former CEO Richard Quintal have entered a legal dispute over the former employee’s claims of wrongful termination and breach of contract.

Quintal filed his suit on his belief he was let go after an employment contract extension due to political pressures from the Provincial Métis Council (PMC). He alleges he did not receive the compensation he says he is owed.

“On or about April 23, 2026, and as a result of what appeared to be political pressure, the President verbally notified the Plaintiff that the Defendants were going in a different direction and that the Plaintiffs employment with the Defendants was going to be terminated without cause,” reads Quintal’s claim.

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He claims after several extensions, he was contracted to work in his position until July 31, 2030, at the time of the termination notice. His claim states PMC confirmed he would be let go effective as of May 15, 2026.

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Quintal says he was invited to give an exit speech to PMC and MN-S President Glen McCallum made a public statement and video announcing Quintal’s termination

“The Plaintiff (Quintal) received notice that an emergency meeting of the PMC would be happening on May 11, 2026. The meeting took the entire day, and the President notified the Plaintiff in the evening that a new resolution had been passed, which rescinded his termination without cause and placed him on Suspension,” states the claim.

Quintal says he thinks he was put on suspension to evade the cost of firing him. He says the contract stipulated after being fired without cause he would receive the remainder of the Annual Base Salary which would have been payable over the term of the Agreement.

On June 11, Quintal says he received a letter from MN-S stating that an investigation was going to be launched to review the extension of his contract. He says as of Aug, 24, the investigation was continuing.

Quintal is seeking severance payment in the amount he says he is contractually allocated as well as damages.

MN-S has responded to the court action with an intention to defend the allegations.