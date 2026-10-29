Belleville officer hurt in synagogue shooting released from hospital

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The Belleville, Ont., police officer who was injured in a shootout outside a synagogue last month has been released from hospital.

Belleville police said Thursday that Const. Jeff Smith is now recovering at home and continues to make “positive progress.”

Smith was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue during Yom Kippur celebrations on Sept. 20 when the shooting unfolded.

Police say Sean Ward, a 29-year-old man from Quinte West, shot at Smith. The officer was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Ward was also injured but died in hospital a day after the shooting.

“Constable Smith and his family remain incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the community and beyond over the past several weeks,” police said in a news release.

“Every well wish and message of encouragement has been sincerely appreciated.”

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6:29 ‘They are both heroes’: Officers prevented mass casualty attack at Belleville synagogue, chief says

Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, and his treatment has included multiple surgeries, Chief Murray Road has previously said.

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Smith noticed Ward passing by earlier in the day but was not alarmed, police said during a Sept. 24 news conference. He was then “ambushed on a second pass.”

The first rounds hit Smith before he even exited his vehicle to return fire. It was less than three minutes before a second officer engaged in the situation. That officer, Const. Michael McCurdy, did not sustain any injuries.

Smith’s wife posted a message on Facebook on Sept. 23, thanking the community for the “outpouring of love and support.” She also extended her condolences to the Jewish community and the residents of Belleville.

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Police said on Sept. 24 they had evidence the shooting was motivated by hate.

“The suspect had the means, the motive and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty and the destruction of the Jewish synagogue,” Rodd said at the time.

2:20 Ontario synagogue shooting suspect dies in hospital

About two dozen people were inside the synagogue at the time of the attack. No one inside was injured, police said.

Police showed a video recording from the area of the shooting in which the shooter appears to tell Smith, “You are going to die for the Jews.”

Rodd said that police have evidence that will corroborate the intent “in more detail,” but did not provide any specifics. He said there were materials in the shooter’s car that would be considered “combustible.”

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The investigation remains ongoing.

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is also conducting its own investigation into the conduct of the officers, as is customary when an officer’s actions may have resulted in death, serious injury, or the discharge of a firearm.