Two people charged after human remains found in Calgary home: police

Two people are facing charges after Calgary police reportedly found human remains inside a home.
Calgary police said its officers were called around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 200 block of Skyview Ranch Road N.E. for a welfare check.
Get daily National news
The remains were found during a search of the home, police said. A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman have each been charged with indignity to a dead body.
Police are in the process confirming the identity of the remains and how they died.
- One charge against Frank Stronach dropped ahead of second sex assault trial: lawyer
- Three family members shot during Bridle Path home invasion: Toronto police
- Montreal police explain why it took a day to dismantle unit accused of misconduct
- Russ Wyatt voted out of Winnipeg city council, Lora Meseman to represent Transcona
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, and the victim’s name will be released once officially identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.