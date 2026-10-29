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Crime

Two people charged after human remains found in Calgary home: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 29, 2026 9:08 am
1 min read
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. GAC/JJF
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Two people are facing charges after Calgary police reportedly found human remains inside a home.

Calgary police said its officers were called around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 200 block of Skyview Ranch Road N.E. for a welfare check.

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The remains were found during a search of the home, police said. A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman have each been charged with indignity to a dead body.

Police are in the process confirming the identity of the remains and how they died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, and the victim’s name will be released once officially identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

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