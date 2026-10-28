Water restrictions returning to Calgary as feeder main repairs near completion

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The final leg of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main repairs is underway, but not before Calgarians are once again asked to conserve water under stage four restrictions.

Starting Nov. 4, citywide water restrictions will be in effect while crews connect the new pipe to the water main.

For four weeks, no outdoor water use is allowed. The city is asking for indoor water use to also be reduced with venues and private residences being asked to help conserve.

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This can be done by following the city’s top three water conservation tips: taking three-minute showers, only flushing the toilet when needed and only running full loads of laundry.

For some businesses, adjusting to the restrictions means some hard work before Nov. 4.

“I’m going to have to stockpile water, I’m going to have to start creating product because I do soaps and ceramic, so both of those aspects of my company require water, so that’s definitely something I’m going to have to look into which is stressful,” said Melba Seto, owner of Bowness Soapworks.

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But it’s hoped that one last round of water restrictions will help deliver a fully repaired feeder main.

“I know everyone is tired of these restrictions,” said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve changed our routines, we’ve helped keep our city running and we’re asking Calgarians to do it one more time.”

When the pipe is fully connected and the systems are flushed, the feeder main project will be one step closer to full repair and operation by the end of the year.