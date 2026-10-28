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Crime

Halton officer charged in connection with 2025 vehicle chase injury: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2026 5:42 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
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A Halton regional police officer who was involved in a vehicle chase that left one person seriously injured in Mississauga last year has been charged.

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has reasonable grounds to lay a criminal charge against Sgt. David Joseph after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that collided with a tractor trailer.

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The Special Investigations Unit says officers were investigating the theft of a Kia Sedona in Oakville that also involved a stolen GMC Hummer on March 12, 2025.

The SIU says the drivers of both vehicles fled the area.

It says a 26-year-old driver was seriously injured after the Hummer collided with a tractor trailer during the police pursuit led by Joseph in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga.

The watchdog says the officer has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear before a Milton court in November.

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