3 arrested after Toronto marketplace sellers targeted in violent robberies: police

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Toronto police believe there may be more victims of a series of violent robberies targeting people who advertised high-value items on online marketplaces.

Supt. Paul Krawczyk of 43 Division told reporters Thursday the investigation began in July when someone selling a luxury watch was assaulted and robbed during an in-person transaction.

An individual using the name “Omar Clarkson” had expressed interest in buying the watch. The seller arranged to meet the buyer near Ellesmere and Bellamy roads. Police allege multiple suspects who were armed with crowbars arrived in a vehicle and ambushed the seller.

Krawczyk said investigators believe a group was targeting people who advertised high-value items online. After learning the suspects arranged to meet another watch seller on Oct. 9, police set up near the planned meeting location around Highway 401 and Weston Road.

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When the suspects allegedly arrived in a stolen vehicle displaying stolen licence plates, officers moved in and arrested two 17-year-olds. A third suspect fled the area but was arrested a day later.

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“One of the youths was found in possession of a firearm equipped with a prohibited extended magazine,” Krawczyk said.

The two youths face more than 30 charges combined, including robbery and multiple firearms offences. Krawczyk said both were already subject to conditions prohibiting them from possessing firearms. One had prior convictions while the other one was on a peace bond, Krawczyk added.

Desmond Okuonhae, 18, is pictured in this Toronto police photo. Toronto police/photo

Desmond Okuonhae, 18, was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police allege Okuonhae was also involved in a laptop theft in March and the robbery of a rare Pokémon trading card collection worth $80,000 in April.

He was charged with robbery and theft under $5,000 in connection to those incidents.

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Police believe there may be additional victims who arranged online marketplace transactions with Okuonhae. Investigators allege he used the names “Oscar Morkil,” “Max Smith” and “Omar Clarkson.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.