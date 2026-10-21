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Politics

Quebec premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to be sworn in and unveil cabinet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2026 8:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parti Québécois holds swearing in ceremony for MNAs'
Parti Québécois holds swearing in ceremony for MNAs
WATCH: Parti Québécois holds swearing in ceremony for MNAs
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Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is set to be sworn in as Quebec’s 34th premier.

He will also unveil his cabinet, officially bringing the Parti Québécois back to power after more than a decade.

The sovereigntist party won 59 seats in the Oct. 5 provincial election, falling short of the 64 needed for a majority government.

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The PQ has requested recounts in two ridings where its candidates finished second, potentially bringing it closer to a majority.

The party’s elected representatives were sworn in last week, and took an oath of allegiance to the people of Quebec rather than the King.

The legislature dropped the requirement to swear allegiance to the monarchy in 2022 after St-Pierre Plamondon refused to take the oath.

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