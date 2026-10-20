Military safety rules urged early-morning training before deadly Wainwright fire

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The Canadian military’s safety rules identify October as a high-risk month for grass fires at CFB Wainwright and recommend holding live-fire exercises early in the morning to minimize the risk of igniting a blaze, according to a document obtained by Global News.

The details are contained in the military’s current Range Standing Orders for CFB Wainwright and raise new questions about the safety precautions in place before Saturday’s deadly blaze, which killed four Canadian soldiers and injured 39 others.

The tragedy unfolded at about 4 p.m., amidst yellow alert warnings from Environment Canada about high winds, and as a forecasted cold front approached the base.

The 139-page document also states that units conducting live-fire exercises between August and October should plan to shoot early in the morning, when fire danger is “normally low enough to permit the firing of most ammunition natures before approximately 1000 hrs.”

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It also requires military personnel to report grass fires immediately, monitor their spread, and regularly assess weather conditions, with provisions allowing training to be halted when soldiers are at risk.

“Safety is the responsibility of every individual participating in training,” the document states.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland, commander of the 1st Canadian Division, said at a press conference Sunday that a fire burned on the base “for several hours” before it engulfed the units at approximately 4pm, six hours after the document recommends October live-fire training.

View image in full screen Satellite data from NASA shows fires burning on the Wainwright base at about noon. FIRMS

Training continued “for a certain amount of time,” Rutland said, because commanders believed the fire was contained.

The Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal declined to answer questions from Global News about the document, saying the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

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NASA satellite data previously analyzed by Global News also indicated possible fire activity on the base four hours before the tragedy, although it remains unclear whether the detections were connected to the deadly blaze.

Restrictions during high fire danger

The document also establishes restrictions on certain types of ammunition during periods of high and extreme fire danger.

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The base classifies fire danger as low, moderate, high or extreme, with warning signs at Range Control, which oversees training activities on the base, and designated access routes updated daily as conditions warrant.

Under “extreme” conditions, no pyrotechnics, tracer rounds or white phosphorus are allowed, except where specific site waivers are authorized, the orders state.

It is not clear how the fire risk was categorized at CFB Wainwright on Saturday, but wildfire danger across much of southern Alberta was rated “extreme,” according to provincial data and the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System. However, those assessments are not necessarily equivalent to the military’s fire-hazard classification.

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View image in full screen The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System shows an “extreme” fire risk for southern Alberta on Saturday. Canadian Wildland Fire Information System

An internal memo issued Sunday by the military’s Strategic Joint Staff (SJS), rated the fire risk as low. However, it is unclear whether that assessment referred to the same conditions or used the same criteria.

At the Sunday press conference, Rutland said there was “a multitude of ordinates moving through the Wainwright area yesterday,” including a grenade launcher, grenades, small arms and ammunition. A blaze overrun a unit who were throwing hand grenades and conducting a section attack on a simulated enemy, Rutland said.

Fire reporting and weather warnings

The orders also establish detailed procedures for responding to grass fires on the training range.

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Any fire involving grass or brush must be reported immediately to Range Control, which must notify the fire department and range warden. The reporting unit must maintain communications with Range Control and provide updates about the fire’s intensity, direction and speed.

The warden is responsible for coordinating the response and evaluating the fire situation. If a fire is declared out of control, additional resources, including troops or helicopters, can be deployed with authorization from the operations officer.

2:05 Military community mourns Wainwright tragedy

Weather forecasts are received daily by Range Control at 6am and 6pm, the document states, with the weather station located at Airfield 21. The weather station at Range Control provides wind direction/ speed and current temperature.

The orders say forecasts of adverse weather should be distributed promptly to relevant agencies when the threat becomes known.

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“During periods when adverse weather conditions may affect operations, training, maintenance or general duties the initial decision to cease or modify training rests with the Chain of Command.”

It adds that in extreme circumstances, the final decision to curtail activities rests with the base commander in consultation with affected units.

Questions over current regulations

The document, provided in response to Global News’ request for current standing orders, is dated 2024.

However, the document also states that the orders must be reviewed annually and reissued following any change of command.

CFB Wainwright underwent a formal change of command on April 4, 2025, when Lt.-Col. Brian Churney became base commander.

It remains unclear whether revised orders were issued following that transition or whether the 2024 regulations remained in effect when the deadly fire occurred.