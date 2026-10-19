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Education

Thousands of school support workers in Nova Scotia could strike next week

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2026 4:11 pm
1 min read
A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag during an education support workers rally outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag during an education support workers rally outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
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The union representing school support workers across Nova Scotia is warning many schools may close if its members go on strike next week.

CUPE says more than 5,500 people could hit the picket line next Monday.

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Bus drivers, janitors, educational program assistants, secretaries and cafeteria workers are among those who could walk off the job.

The province says impacts will vary by region, with some classes continuing as normal, while other students are shifted to online learning.

Bus service will be suspended in some areas, and some pre-primary and before- and after-school programs will be cancelled.

The union says the province’s last wage proposal for most job classifications was an increase of $1.62 per hour by the end of a four-year agreement.

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