Brady Tkachuk leads NHL’s three stars of the week

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NEW YORK – Florida Panthers winger Brady Tkachuk, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Tkachuk became the third player in NHL history, and the first in 40 years, to record natural hat tricks in consecutive games, scoring three goals against Columbus on Tuesday and Vancouver on Thursday.

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He added four assists to tie for the lead with 10 points over four games.

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McDavid also had 10 points (three goals, seven assists), including a four-point performance in his 800th career game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Kaprizov registered four goals and three assists in four games.

He scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season, a game-winner against Columbus on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.