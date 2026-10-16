Nackawic mill workers and union push for government action as shutdown looms

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Hundreds of workers at the AV Nackawic Mill in New Brunswick are now less than three weeks away from losing their jobs, and their fight to save the mill has become part of a nationwide push for government action.

AV Group NB Inc. announced in September it would be temporarily idling its facility, located west of Fredericton. That shutdown is slated for Nov. 4.

The company attributed the decision to “prevailing market conditions” and other challenges.

“We’re devastated at the announcement of the idling of the Nackawic Mill. Hundreds of good paying jobs, hundreds of families living in great uncertainty,” said Jennifer Murray, Unifor’s Atlantic regional director.

“We will not stop fighting regardless of deadlines or whatever happens after Nov. 4.”

On Friday, forestry workers were joined by Unifor’s national leadership at a rally in Nackawic to call for government intervention to protect the industry.

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2:07 Nackawic-Millville looks at future steps after local pulp mill announces temporary closure

The union says the shutdown will have an impact beyond the mill’s workers.

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“It affects about 240 unionized workers and about 300 to 350 overall direct jobs plus thousands of spin-off jobs with truckers and woods workers and other contractors,” said Grant Charlton, president of Unifor Local 219, which represents some of the mill workers.

Amid trade pressures with the U.S. and soaring energy costs, Unifor is asking for a national forestry strategy.

Locally, it’s pushing for a joint government task force. Murray says a provincial review could help identify what it would cost to modernize the mill, create a long-term plan, and make a pitch to potential investors.

Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president, says she herself has been approaching potential buyers for the mill.

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“I, myself, have contacted other players in the forestry industry to say, ‘Look, there’s a great mill there, there’s great workforce, would you go have a look at it and see if this is something that you would be interested in taking on?'” she said.

The local union is also asking for the mill to be heated through the winter in order to preserve the possibility of reopening.

The province says it is working with AV Nackawic NB Inc. and the municipality on options, while Working NB helps employees access federal and provincial benefits.

“We’re turning over every rock to see what the possibilities are for employment and a different use of either the facility, the land, all of the pieces. (We’re) engaging with the sector,” said Premier Susan Holt.

The province is also organizing job fairs for the workers.

The mill faced a similar situation in 2004, closing its doors for over a year before a different operator took over.