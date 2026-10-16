Criminality suspected in death of N.S. man injured in July electrocution, RCMP say

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RCMP in Nova Scotia say a man who was found injured in an electrocution in Cumberland County over the summer has died from his injuries more than two months later, and “criminality is believed to be a factor” in his death.

Police and first responders responded to a report of an injured man on Aug. 2 at a commercial property in the 3000-block of Highway 321 in Oxford, N.S., according to RCMP.

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“The man was transported to hospital with injuries associated to an electrocution that occurred on July 29. The electrocution was not a workplace incident,” RCMP said in a Friday news release.

RCMP say the 51-year-old man from Amherst, N.S., died in hospital on Oct. 5 as a result of the injuries sustained in the July 29 electrocution.

“Officers are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the manner of death. Criminality is believed to be a factor. However, investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public,” RCMP added.

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Investigators are “aware” that there were other people with the man when the electrocution occurred and want to speak with them. Police are also looking for dashcam footage or surveillance video from the area between July 29 and Aug. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060 or contact Crime Stoppers.