Winnipeg police seek 2 people of interest in relation to suspected arson

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding two persons of interest in connection with a fire that caused significant damage to a home last month.
Two people are depicted in the image shared by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) in a news release. Police said they are considered persons of interest in the suspected arson of a home on Granville Street in North Point Douglas
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“The fire caused extensive damage to the residence,” according to WPS.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) received a report of the house fire just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 28. Crews saw smoke coming from the home upon arrival, and brought the flames under control in roughly 45 minutes, according to a news release at the time.
The blaze required an occupant of the home to be rescued by firefighters, who helped them out of the one-and-a-half storey house through a window, WFPS continued. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the WPS major crimes unit.
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