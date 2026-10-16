Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seek 2 people of interest in relation to suspected arson

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 16, 2026 3:03 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking for two people of interest in connection with an arson investigation into a housefire that occurred Sept. 28, it said. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking for two people of interest in connection with an arson investigation into a housefire that occurred Sept. 28, it said. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding two persons of interest in connection with a fire that caused significant damage to a home last month.

Two people are depicted in the image shared by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) in a news release. Police said they are considered persons of interest in the suspected arson of a home on Granville Street in North Point Douglas

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The fire caused extensive damage to the residence,” according to WPS.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) received a report of the house fire just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 28. Crews saw smoke coming from the home upon arrival, and brought the flames under control in roughly 45 minutes, according to a news release at the time.

The blaze required an occupant of the home to be rescued by firefighters, who helped them out of the one-and-a-half storey house through a window, WFPS continued. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the WPS major crimes unit.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices