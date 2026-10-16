Senators reaping reward of Ullmark’s great start

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OTTAWA – Eight games is a small sample size but there’s no denying the Ottawa Senators are playing with confidence.

The Senators improved to 6-2-0 after posting a 2-1 shootout win over the New York Islanders Thursday night.

Perhaps most impressive, and not coincidental, is the play of Linus Ullmark who is 6-0 on the season with a .949 save percentage.

Going back to last year, Ullmark is riding a 10-game winning streak. When mentioned to Ullmark, he shook his head as though it was strange to string wins from two seasons together. However, he said he’s feeling pretty good but still has a few things to clean up.

“It’s always a battle every night,” admitted Ullmark. “Always a grind. Good players, good teams can’t really relax at any point during the game and that’s why I say it’s up and down.”

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It’s a far cry from the goaltender who started last season looking like he was battling every puck.

Ullmark was 2-3-1 after six games last season having allowed 23 goals. He’s given up seven so far.

“And I’ve said a million times the last two weeks, but I’m thankful we have him and hopefully keep it going.”

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Ottawa knows the season is young, but getting off to a good start can make a difference down the stretch. Being able to compile wins now when they’re still missing top-pair defenceman Jake Sanderson and are without winger William Eklund for at least another 10-12 weeks is rewarding.

With offence at a premium, Pinto says Ullmark being at the top of his game provides the team with an added sense of security when games are close with time winding down.

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“I think clean shots aren’t going to beat him,” said Pinto. “Just so solid. His rebound control, everything. Like he’s going to make the save most of the time.”

Ullmark says it isn’t just one thing leading to his success right now, but rather a combination of a lot of good things.

“I’ve got my favourite Italian man in the trainer’s office that takes care of me every day, so that’s one of the things that helps me out,” he said. “Guys are blocking shots. My relationship with Sammy (Ersson) and conversations and the work that me, (goaltending coach Justin Peters) and (coordinator of goaltending scouting and development Maciej Szwoch) are putting down this fall have come bearing fruit.”

But Ullmark cautioned not to get too far ahead, saying “you never know what’s going to happen down the line.”

Head coach Travis Green continued to tinker with his lines but liked what he saw from all four units Thursday and felt comfortable throwing any group out at any given time to match an Islanders team that wasn’t giving up a lot.

The Senators benefitted from the return of Artem Zub to the blueline. Zub hadn’t played since sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs last spring.

“Sometimes when a player’s gone you kind of forget how good they are,” said Green. “And for his first game in (after), I don’t know, five, six months I thought he was very impressive.”

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The Senators face the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday and then host the Florida Panthers next Wednesday marking the return of former captain Brady Tkachuk.

The game is sure to be filled with emotion from both sides and Ottawa will need Ullmark at his best with Tkachuk having compiled natural hat tricks in his last two games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.