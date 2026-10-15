Power scores in OT as Sabres rally past Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Owen Power had the overtime winner as the Buffalo Sabres reeled off three unanswered goals to rally past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday.

Jack Quinn had a pair of goals for Buffalo (4-3-1) before Dennis Gilbert and Mattias Samuelsson scored in the third to tie it 4-4.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots in net for the win.

Kirill Marchenko had a hat trick, the fifth of his career, in his 300th NHL game to give Toronto (3-3-2) a 4-2 lead. Auston Matthews opened the scoring and John Tavares added two assists before the Sabres battled back in the third.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Story continues below advertisement

Marchenko was traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets to Toronto on Sept. 28, just before the season began and had only scored once in a Maple Leafs sweater before Thursday’s game.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tavares left the game early in the third after he collided with Buffalo forward Josh Norris. The former Toronto captain appeared to favour his left leg as he skated off the ice.

Takeaways

Sabres: Toronto was sloppy with the puck in the first period — Quinn’s first goal came on a bad giveaway by Maple Leafs defenceman Nick Blankenburg — but the Sabres only managed eight shots to Toronto’s 15 in the frame. Buffalo clawed its way back into the game in the third with Tavares not available to anchor the Leafs’ second line.

Maple Leafs: Marchenko had played his first seven games with Toronto on the same line as Matthews but head coach Jim Hiller decided to shake up his forwards before Thursday’s game. He bumped William Nylander up to the top line with Matthews and put Marchenko on Tavares’s wing.

Key moment

Tavares passed from the slot to Marchenko as he skated backwards across the Sabres’ crease. Marchenko slid the puck between his own legs and then flipped the puck past Luukkonen 13:10 into the first for a 2-1 Toronto lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Key stat

Special teams remained Toronto’s calling card. It killed all three penalties, improving on its NHL-best 95.8 per cent rate entering the game. The Maple Leafs went 1 for 3 on the power play, improving on its fifth-best 29.2 per cent scoring with the man advantage.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Buffalo: Visits the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.