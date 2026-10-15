SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Power scores in OT as Sabres rally past Leafs

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2026 10:07 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Owen Power had the overtime winner as the Buffalo Sabres reeled off three unanswered goals to rally past the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday.

Jack Quinn had a pair of goals for Buffalo (4-3-1) before Dennis Gilbert and Mattias Samuelsson scored in the third to tie it 4-4.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots in net for the win.

Kirill Marchenko had a hat trick, the fifth of his career, in his 300th NHL game to give Toronto (3-3-2) a 4-2 lead. Auston Matthews opened the scoring and John Tavares added two assists before the Sabres battled back in the third.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs kick off season home-opener against Montreal Canadiens'
Leafs kick off season home-opener against Montreal Canadiens
Story continues below advertisement

Marchenko was traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets to Toronto on Sept. 28, just before the season began and had only scored once in a Maple Leafs sweater before Thursday’s game.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tavares left the game early in the third after he collided with Buffalo forward Josh Norris. The former Toronto captain appeared to favour his left leg as he skated off the ice.

Takeaways

Sabres: Toronto was sloppy with the puck in the first period — Quinn’s first goal came on a bad giveaway by Maple Leafs defenceman Nick Blankenburg — but the Sabres only managed eight shots to Toronto’s 15 in the frame. Buffalo clawed its way back into the game in the third with Tavares not available to anchor the Leafs’ second line.

Maple Leafs: Marchenko had played his first seven games with Toronto on the same line as Matthews but head coach Jim Hiller decided to shake up his forwards before Thursday’s game. He bumped William Nylander up to the top line with Matthews and put Marchenko on Tavares’s wing.

Key moment

Tavares passed from the slot to Marchenko as he skated backwards across the Sabres’ crease. Marchenko slid the puck between his own legs and then flipped the puck past Luukkonen 13:10 into the first for a 2-1 Toronto lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Key stat

Special teams remained Toronto’s calling card. It killed all three penalties, improving on its NHL-best 95.8 per cent rate entering the game. The Maple Leafs went 1 for 3 on the power play, improving on its fifth-best 29.2 per cent scoring with the man advantage.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Buffalo: Visits the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices