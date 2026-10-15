Maple Leafs acquire Raty in trade with Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Finnish forward Aatu Raty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan.
The 23-year-old has one goal in four games with Vancouver this season and 29 points in 118 career NHL games with the Canucks and New York Islanders.
Raty also helped Abbotsford win the Calder Cup in 2025 and captured gold with Finland at the 2026 world hockey championship.
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Quillan, a 24-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S., has three points in 24 career NHL games with Toronto.
The 24-year-old Buhr, from Burnaby, B.C., spent four seasons in the NCAA before signing with the Maple Leafs in March.
Vancouver general manager Ryan Johnson says the deal gives the Canucks two young players as the club looks to improve its depth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.
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