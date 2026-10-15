Findings of Winnipeg police HQ inquiry a ‘total catastrophe’: Kinew

A provincial report on the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters purchase and renovation project found it was a “total catastrophe,” Premier Wab Kinew said.

Speaking with 680 CJOB Thursday morning, Manitoba’s premier said he expects the report into the headquarters at Smith Street and Graham Avenue to be released by the end of next week at the latest. Kinew said he received and reviewed the report earlier this week.

“When you see this report, you’re definitely going to agree that this was a total catastrophe. There’s findings of misconduct from the people who were around at the time,” Kinew told 680 CJOB.

The City of Winnipeg requested the province launch a public inquiry into the new downtown headquarters for the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) after the project led to the filing of multiple lawsuits. The provincial probe officially began in February of 2025, with commissioner Garth Smorang leading the investigation into the city’s ability to complete large-scale, publicly funded construction projects effectively.

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Specifically, it investigated items including the cost of purchasing and converting the former Canada Post building. The city’s initial estimate for the renovation was $135 million, but that ballooned to $214 million.

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The findings of the report, according to Kinew, include that the city overpaid by approximately $43.3 million. He did not elaborate on how the public inquiry’s commissioner reached that figure but said that it was determined following a forensic accountant reviewing the case.

“If it weren’t for that overpayment, the project actually would have been on budget,” he added.

Global News has not seen the contents of the report and has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for a response.

The public inquiry found instances of misconduct done by the people who were involved in the project, according to the premier. The project was planned and built in eight years, with work to purchase the former Canada Post building beginning in 2008.

Kinew said the report also contains proof of fabricated invoices and misappropriated funds.

All the recommendations made in the report will be accepted by the province, Kinew said. He did not say what those recommendations are.

Despite his initial plan to release the report after the Oct. 28 municipal election in Winnipeg, Kinew said he decided the report must come out first, as it contains information taxpayers should know before they cast their ballots.

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“People should be able to hear what’s in this thing before you vote because it is relevant to how we run the city, how we get things built, how we make sure that your taxpayer dollars are being respected,” Kinew said.